Good Morning Lee County. This is an update on issues as of April 30, 2020. If you didn't get a chance to watch Governor Beshear last night, he updated a plan to reopen businesses. I had to take a few hours to read the manuscripts and review what other judges were saying about the updates. If you didn't know, there is a group called the County Judge Executive Association (KDJEA) that ensures we all see what judges across the state are concerned about and provides a forum for us to ask questions and discuss a broad range of issues.
After reading the transcripts and seeing the impression of other Fiscal Courts across the state, here is the plan and my impression of it.
Here is the timeline to reopen businesses This is Phase 1 (different than the phases to open medical and treatment facilities listed earlier this week):
PHASE 1
May 11 – All manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services (at 50% of pre-outbreak capacity), horse racing (without spectators), pet grooming and boarding
May 20 – All Retail and houses of worship
May 25 – Social gatherings of no more than 10 people, barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services.
It is important to remember, these openings will require us all to practice the 10 rules laid out by the governor earlier and any CDC guidelines that exist for any particular industry. Governor Beshear's 10 rules are:
1. Continue telework where possible
2. Phased return to work
3. Onsite temperature/health checks
5. Close common areas
6. Enforce social distancing
7. Limit face-to-face meetings
8. Sanitizer/hand wash stations
9. Special accommodations (these include special barriers
you are already seeing in stores.)
10. Testing plan
Though we are going to be opening places where people can gather, even with all the precautions, this is wise counsel from Governor Beshear:
“A crowd is still going to be a dangerous thing until we are further along in defeating this virus, It’s something we need to continue to avoid.”
Industries that are expected to be allowed to reopen in Phase 2 are: gyms, movie theaters, campgrounds and youth sports. The schedule is tentative, but the months given for this to happen is June or July.
This is being labeled as the "HEALTHY AT WORK REOPENING PROCESS" and its success will be evaluated by, the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Industry groups and trade associations are encouraged to communicate with and gather input from their membership to develop and submit reopen proposals on behalf of their members. Individual businesses may submit via the online reopen form.
All proposals will be evaluated according to White House guidelines and other public health criteria. This step will ensure that Kentucky businesses are able to comply with public health protocols and CDC guidelines.
The Governor urged Kentuckians to fill up all available testing slots at multiple sites throughout the commonwealth. Anyone can now sign up for the free COVID-19 testing at many, but not all, of the sites. For the latest information on drive-through testing, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
New sites for testing were added on April 29th at the: Oldham County Health Department (sign up on their website), Buffalo Trace District Health Department (sign up by calling 606-564-9447) as well as sites serving Jessamine, Pendleton and Owen counties.
As of 5 p.m. April 29, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 4,539 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 184 of which were newly confirmed. There were 10 new deaths, raising the state’s toll to 235 deaths related to the virus, and at least 1,668 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
There has still been no guidance on when government offices will be open for full service. But in Lee County if you have questions about Court Dates Call the Court Clerk's office at 606-464-8400. If you have questions about licenses or registrations, call the County Clerk's office at 606-464-4115.
We've got this Lee County.
