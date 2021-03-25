A Quick Note from Ashton Gleckman, Creator of Beattyville Film "The Hills I Call Home":
After a year of work, my second feature documentary is out now! The Hills I Call Home tells the story of a small town in the Appalachian mountains, Beattyville Kentucky.
Though they’re one of the most economically distressed towns in America, they’re an amazing and resilient group of people working together to get through hard times and create a better community.
I had an unbelievable time spending time with them and learned so much. Thank you to my co-composer Michael Frankenberger, my colorist Daniel Harald Ronacher, producers Peter Mosby and Trey Brown, as well as our executive producer Leslie Ackerman.
Most importantly, thank you to the residents of Beattyville for opening up to our cameras and telling us your story.
Available now on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/.../the-hills-i.../id1551578067
The score by Michael and I on iTunes and Spotify:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.