A Quick Note from the Lee County Judge-Executive

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
If you haven't been paying attention to the weather, we might have as much as 8" of snow tonight. The line keeps changing. I'm hoping it moves right on by, but can't plan for that to happen. If you need to get out, please do so carefully and try to be home by 5 p.m. when it is supposed to hit. If you need assistance of a non emergency type, call 606-464-5030. Be safe.
- Lee County Judge-Executive, Chuck Caudill Jr
