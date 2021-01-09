After a divorce, Rhonda was left supporting a household by herself. She needed a fresh start and required job training to reenter the workforce.
After enrolling in Goodwill’s Senior Community Service & Employment Program (SCSEP), she began on-the-job training at Lee County Area Technology Center.
As the pandemic worsened and businesses shut down, her host agency temporarily closed.
To continue offering services to SCSEP participants, Goodwill launched a remote online training course through GCFLearnFree.org.
Participants can complete self-paced training courses on workplace soft skills, digital literacy, math and basic and advanced computer skills.
Rhonda gained additional knowledge on job searching, interviewing and resume building with the remote training assignments. She takes pride in her increased knowledge of technology and is more confident in gaining employment.
Living in a rural area, Rhonda is grateful for SCSEP, as training opportunities for older workers are limited. If you or someone you know could benefit from this program, visit goodwillky.org/SCSEP to complete an interest form.
Info via Goodwill Industries of Kentucky
