Out of respect for the family, we delayed this news article. As a mother, I know it is news and would be printed, but I would hope the media and the community would give me time to process what had happened to my child in this horrific accident if it had been me; and as a mother and newspaper editor, that is what I chose to do. I have never met Jeremiah Fox or his mother, but my son knew him from school. I hope and pray I gave Jeremiah's family the same space to grieve and to say from the bottom of my heart, even though words will never bring peace, I am so sorry. Many prayers to the Fox and White family during this tragic time. From what my son has said, he was a precious little boy.
Jeremiah Fox, 10, of Beattyville, KY passed away Monday night at UK Med Center due to an accidental gun shot wound due to the mishandling of a handgun in Beattyville. The .380 caliber pistol accidentally discharged, striking the 10 year old in the chest.
Jeremiah was the son of Jeremiah Fox Sr., and Kassandra White. He was a student at Lee County Elementary School, and in his free-time he loved being outdoors; hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Isaacs, and Mike Spencer officiating. He will be laid to rest in the St. Helen’s Community Cemetery located in Beattyville, KY.
To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
There is a gofundme.com account shared on The Beattyville Enterprise page to make donations to the Fox and White family.
May you rest in peace, sweet Jeremiah, and our condolences to the Fox and White Family.
