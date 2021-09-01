The national gas price average decreased by 2 cents as of Sunday, the cheapest price since early July, but was back up a penny to $3.15 Monday morning following Hurricane Ida. In Kentucky, the average across the commonwealth dropped 3 cents compared with a week ago, landing at $2.83. As with the national average, that represents a penny increase from Sunday. The average in Kentucky one month ago was $2.92, a 9 cent decline. The storm has left more than 1 million people in Louisiana and Mississippi without power and likely taken about 13% of U.S. refining capacity offline. There were nine oil refineries in Ida’s path; at least four were believed to have shut down operations ahead of the storm.
“Until the power is restored, it’s too early to know the full impact of any damage Ida caused on the oil and gas industry, but motorists in that region can expect price fluctuations leading into Labor Day weekend,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “Typically, a category 4 storm could mean three plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”
For the most part, gas prices across Central Kentucky continue to decline compared to the height of summer. In Lexington, the average gas price sits at $2.83, marking the second week in a row that the average prices has taken a 6-cent drop on the week. The current average for Lexington is now 7 cents lower than a month ago, while 76 cents higher than a year ago. In Georgetown, gas prices are now at $2.85, down 4 cents from a week ago and 8 cents less than a month ago. In Nicholasville, gas prices dropped 3 cents on the week to land at $2.75, which is 4 cents less than a month ago.
Versailles remains steady on the week at $2.88.
That’s still a penny higher than a month ago. In Winchester, the average price of unleaded dropped 9 cents, landing at $2.80. That’s a full 15 cents lower than a month ago.
