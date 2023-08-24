Aaron Scott Smith,age 32, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, in Cynthiana, KY.
Aaron was born April 20, 1991, in Manchester, KY, a son to the late Andrew Neal, and Peggy Riley Reed, he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. He is survived by his mother; Peggy Riley Reed, of Booneville, KY, 2 daughters; Auroa Smith, and Riley Smith, 3 sons; Kyson Smith, Kylan Smith, and Keyan Smith, 3 sisters; Christy Murrell, of Booneville, KY, Bridget Turner, of Beattyville, KY, and Micah Riley, of Cynthiana, KY, 2 brothers; Michael Todd Smith, and Eric Dewight Smith, both of Booneville, KY. He leaves behind many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Edith Riley. Funeral Services August 21,2023 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. Burial; Esau-Gabbard Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
