On July 15th the oldest living veteran of Lee Co.; William Abner Jr celebrated his 100th birthday. At the age of 20 he was called to serve after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and served in the 3rd infantry division under Gen. George Patton in WW2 from 1942-45. The 3rd Division was part of the Western Task Force that landed in North Africa on November 8, 1942. By September, he was in Italy 12 miles south of Rome.
Mr. Abner was wounded during the Battle of the Bulge. After being wounded, he was reassigned to the Army Air Corp to a fighter squadron, where his job was to oversee installing engines in planes. Mr. Abner was the recipient of 5 Bronze Stars, awarded for heroic achievement in 5 major battles in enemy territory, a Purple Heart for being wounded in the Battle of the Bulge and 4 Citations, one for taking out a machine gun.
Pictured is Mayor Scott Jackson Bill Abner presenting William Abner with a Senate Citation celebrating Mr. Abner’s 100th Birthday and his service to our Country. The citation was signed by Senate President Robert Stivers & Senator Brandon Smith. Info & photos via City of Beattyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.