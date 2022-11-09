Adam Lynn Carothers, son of Bishop James Cooper of Beattyville, Kentucky and the late Betty Jean Mason Cooper was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 18, 1971 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on October 31, 2022 at the age of 51 years, 5 months, and 13 days. He was a member of the New Life Christian Center and a Veteran of the United States Army having served in Desert Storm. In addition to his father, James Cooper, Adam is survived by three children, Shelby Kay Carothers, Ethan Cole Carothers, and Destiny Hope Lynn Carothers all of Beattyville, Kentucky; three brothers, James Cooper, and Aaron and Shane Carothers; one half-sister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Adam was preceded in death by his mother; and two brothers, Gary and Jeffrey Cooper. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
