AIB Benches on Main Street Claimed to be “Liability” by Mayor & Main St. Director

On Monday, August 14th, the Beattyville City Council held their regular monthly meeting at City Hall.
- Daniel Brown and Regina Mays gave the council information on the new billing system with United Systems of Lexington. The city will be switching to company who will be in charge of sending out the bills to customers while also providing more options to pay including text to pay.
This also will mean that bills will be sent straight from Lexington as opposed to being sent from Beattyville City Hall, which has to travel to Lexington and then come back before being received by customers. Brown stated that the current bills which are postcards with customers visible information will also be switched to sealed envelopes.
- Mayor Scott Jackson stated at the meeting that “anything that goes on in City Limits needs to go through the Main Street Director” (Teresa Mays). Council member Glenna Cummins asked what exactly Jackson meant by that. Jackson used the recent painted benches that America In Bloom has placed throughout Main Street as an example. Jackson claimed that no one got his or Mays’ permission to place the benches and that if someone “gets hurt” on them, then the city is responsible.
Sandy Gay, Elizabeth Cundiff and other representatives of America In Bloom (Beattyville Chapter) were present at the meeting and stated that Jackson was made aware that the benches were going to be placed on Main Street. Jackson stated that he didn’t know they would be placing so many.
The reps of America In Bloom stated they told Jackson that they would be placing 5-6 prior to placing them and that he had said it was ok to do so. The reps of AIB asked why the benches were an issue but picnic tables and umbrella tables at the Mexican restaurant and other Main St. businesses were not. In conclusion to this discussion, the city plans to do a “walk-through” on Main Street to see if any businesses with items on the sidewalk are probable liabilities and that a form/application will be made for future items placed outside from any organization or business.
The request will then have be brought forth the council and approved/overseen through Mayor Scott Jackson and Main St. Director Teresa Mays.
- The Beattyville Police Dept. has applied for a grant for new firearms through KY Homeland Security. (Info via City Hall)
- Property tax rates will remain the same for 2024. (Info via City Hall).
- The Beattyville City Police received 136 calls, issued 42 citations, made 24 arrests, and worked 3 collisions for their monthly report. (Info via City Hall)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.