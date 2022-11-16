Aileen McIntosh, age 80, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, in Cincinnati, OH. Aileen was born August 14, 1942 in Booneville, KY, a daughter to the late Jim Reed & Ida (Rice) Reed. She was a certified nurse aide, retired from the Lee County Care & Rehab Center, in Beattyville, KY. She was a member of the Beattyville First Church of God. She is survived by 2 sons; Jack (Renee) McIntosh of Somerville, OH, and Harold McIntosh of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters-in-law; Lorene Reed of Franklin, OH, and Carrie Reed of Booneville, KY, grandchildren; Justin (Sylvia), Shane (Laci) McIntosh, and Seth (Andi) Morris, great-grandchildren; Maykala, Blake, Gracie, Jaiden, Chyann, Audrey, Emma, Hailey, Sean, Sophia, Molly, and Alaina,Sophia,Madi and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Kash McIntosh, 1 son; Johnny Kash McIntosh, and several sisters, and brothers. Funeral services Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Brother Walter Turner officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
