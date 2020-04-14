It’s starting to feel as if we’re living in our own science fiction novel, struggling to make our way through a dystopian world battling an invisible viral infestation. But sadly, this nightmare narrative is all too real and now phrases like, “self-isolation, shelter-in-place and even forced- quarantine” have become part of our daily conversations.
America is also being driven recklessly, hurtling toward catastrophe with a dopamine-fueled President at the wheel, engorged with arrogant ignorance. Donald Trump believes himself to be an Imperial President beyond accountability instead of a servant of the people. Acting as if he just another by-stander at a time of a National Crisis, Trump proclaimed “I take responsibility for nothing”, instead he points the finger of blame at the doctors, nurses and health care workers fighting on the front lines. Trump has shown time and time again that his own self-interest always comes first, even ahead of our National interest.
To quote Jeremy Konyndyk, a public health expert at the Center for Global Development, “We are now witnessing in the United States one of the greatest failures of basic governance and basic leadership in modern times.” On January 18th, Health Secretary Alex Azar warned President Trump about the threat of a Coronavirus pandemic, Trump called him an “Alarmist” and said we have it under control. Donald Trump very foolishly failed to act, and failed to formulate a plan of action that would’ve help save American lives, instead he decided to go play golf on six separate occasions and held eight more campaign rallies. The only thing I find more dangerous and frightening than Covid-19 is Trump-45.
Donald Trump is a self-confessed germaphobe, at one point he even ordered White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney to leave the Oval Office for coughing in his presence. Now he announces to the world that the C.D.C. recommends we avoid shaking hands and start wearing a face mask out in public. Of course Mr. Trump says that doesn’t work for him so at daily press briefings, he’s shaking hands like Captain Stubing welcoming guest aboard the Love Boat!
As alarm bells were going off all over the world, Donald Trump moving with speed of an orange-throated Sloth didn’t place an order for N-95 face mask or ventilators until the very middle of March. But do you know that on February 7th Trump gave approval for the sale of 18 tons of respirator masks, gowns and other critical medical supplies to CHINA! Even as American hospitals were in dire need and begging for Federal assistance, Trump felt they were not being, in his own words, “Appreciative Enough”, calling them snakes and complainers. Governor Cuomo of New York said, “It’s like being on eBay with all 50 states bidding against each other for a ventilator”. To make matters even worse, Trump chose Mike Pence to lead the Pandemic Task Force and his son-law Jared Kushner in charge of working with F.E.M.A. to distribute medical supplies. So basically, two men that have never held a hammer or driven a nail are now in charge of building a new barn door.
We pray that everything will soon return to normal, but what will we have learned? There’s too much at stake to keep reelecting leaders that view any type of Federal assistance that helps the poor and working class people as Socialism, yet keep rewarding Giant Corporations that put profits above people. I remember my daddy use to say, “Experience is a harsh teacher”, and those words still ring true today. But maybe this time we’ve finally learned our lesson, and realize that we’ve paid too high a price for incompetence.
Alas, alas, that great city Babylon, that mighty city, for in one hour is thy judgement come... please be safe my friends.
