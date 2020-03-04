Alberta Beatrice Riley McIntosh, widow of Eugene McIntosh and the daughter of the late Granville and Gladys Isaacs Riley was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 20, 1942 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky at the age of 77 years, 10 months, and 1 day. Alberta was a homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by four children, Freddie Ray McIntosh and wife Robin, Larry Eugene McIntosh and wife Gail, Sandra Lee Howard and husband Tommy all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Samantha Ann Levin and husband Kenneth of Fort Meyers, Florida; seven grandchildren, Tommy Lee, Shania Camille, Albert Ray, Jessica Lynn, David, Andrew Jordan, and Noah Alexander; five great grandchildren, Brailyn Claire, Natalee Brooke, Aubree Camille, and Kayson; five sisters, Patty Barrett, Ruth Kraus, Ruby Goodpastor, Wilma Madreo, and Drucilla Short; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Alberta was preceded in death by two children, Scottie Wayne and Nancy Carol; her twin brother, Albert Riley; two other brothers, Freddie Joe and Luther Riley; and one sister, Margaret Ann Smith. Funeral & visitation: Wednesday Feb. 26th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Riley Cemetery of West Ridge Rd. Lee County KY. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Gov. Beshear: Kentuckians Can Now Verify Restoration of Voting Rights Online
- Norma Louise Mitchell Land
- Alberta Beatrice Riley McIntosh
- Courthouse Comments By Chuck Caudill Jr Lee County Judge Executive
- Kentucky State Police 5X faster in Dry Ridge
- The Babbling Belle - March 3, 2020
- NASA Administrator Bridenstine and U.S. Rep. Massie visit MSU
- Last Week in News with Sen. Rand Paul
Most Popular
Articles
- The Babbling Belle - March 3, 2020
- Courthouse Comments by Lee Co. Judge Exec. Caudill
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/20- 2/24/2020
- Three Forks Jail Report 1/30-2/5/2020
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report 2/13-2/17/2020
- The Babbling Belle - February 25, 2020
- Capitalism Run Amok by Douglas Moore
- Last Week in News with Sen. Rand Paul
- Archery Team to Compete in Louisville by Jeff Perdue
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.