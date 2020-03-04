Alberta Beatrice Riley McIntosh, widow of Eugene McIntosh and the daughter of the late Granville and Gladys Isaacs Riley was born in Lee County, Kentucky on April 20, 1942 and departed this life in Hazard, Kentucky at the age of 77 years, 10 months, and 1 day. Alberta was a homemaker and a member of the Freewill Baptist Church. She is survived by four children, Freddie Ray McIntosh and wife Robin, Larry Eugene McIntosh and wife Gail, Sandra Lee Howard and husband Tommy all of Beattyville, Kentucky, and Samantha Ann Levin and husband Kenneth of Fort Meyers, Florida; seven grandchildren, Tommy Lee, Shania Camille, Albert Ray, Jessica Lynn, David, Andrew Jordan, and Noah Alexander; five great grandchildren, Brailyn Claire, Natalee Brooke, Aubree Camille, and Kayson; five sisters, Patty Barrett, Ruth Kraus, Ruby Goodpastor, Wilma Madreo, and Drucilla Short; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Alberta was preceded in death by two children, Scottie Wayne and Nancy Carol; her twin brother, Albert Riley; two other brothers, Freddie Joe and Luther Riley; and one sister, Margaret Ann Smith. Funeral & visitation: Wednesday Feb. 26th 2020 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial: Riley Cemetery of West Ridge Rd. Lee County KY. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 

