ALICE JANELLE STEELE HALL, the widow of Carlos P. Hall, Jr. and the daughter of the late Earl A. and Juanima Irene McCartney Steele, was born in Charleston, Arkansas on September 21, 1941 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 11, 2021 at the age of 79 years, 5 months and 18 days. She was a homemaker and a member of the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Hall is survived by one daughter, Teresa Carol Hall of Beattyville; her siblings, James Steele and Barbara Steele both of Ft. Smith, Arkansas and Marie Westphal of VanBuren, Arkansas; her sister in-law, Margaret Ann Sams of Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Carlos; one sister, Rebecca Steele Schalski; and a sister in-law, Phyllis Jones. Private family serrvices held. Vern Goodman officiating. Burial in Riverview Cemetery of 899 Old State Hwy 11 Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
