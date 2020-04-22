A Letter from Lee Co Superintedent, Sarah Wasson
Dear Parents,
As you may have heard through news sources by now, the governor’s call was to let us know that we will not be able to have in person classes for the remainder of the year. He explained that we will have to have a 14 day downward trend of the virus in order to get to Phase 1 of getting back to normal and we are not there. During the call, the Commissioner of Education told us that we could count our NTI days differently to possibly end instruction sooner. We are looking to use that option and could end school as early as May 7th. We will have a special called board meeting this Thursday to determine the potential adjustment in the calendar.
Even in Phase 1, there will be no gatherings of more than 10 people. This will affect how we handle end of the year ceremonies and we will be working to come up with finalized plans in the next few days and let you know.
As always, when we get more information we will reach out to all of you.
Sincerely,
Sarah Wasson
