By: Jessica L Butler
GM-Editor
I sat down with Jon Allen last Thursday with phones ringing and radios going off. Nothing new for an emergency management office.
Jon has completed much during his first year of taking over Emergency Management in Lee County. He knew he had big shoes to fill taking the position after long time director and beloved Eugene Barrett retired. Jon made sure to step up to the plate, ready to make a homerun.
One of the first things Jon set out to do was update the technology that Emergency Management was using. So much has been improved and updated that Lee Co Emergency Management has even been nominated for “most improved” for 2020 by KEMA (Kentucky Emergency Management Association).
Next, due to the past nightmare of the Lee County Ambulance Service, Jon took on the management of the ambulance service, as well, in October of 2019. Since he has taken over the service, there is now, once again, a full-time staff and 2 trucks full stocked, ready for any emergency that may come their way. Jon even took 216 hours of EMT certification in helping him with the management of the ambulance service along with courses like “Intro to Incident Command System”, “American Heart Assoc BLS Provider CPR”. etc.
The ambulance service now has TEI training that allows training in-house instead of an EMT or Paramedic having to travel for their education. Sometimes, they are even able to do it on the job. This helps reduce cost for service, including travel cost and time.
The Lee Co Ambulance Service passed it’s last two inspections by the KY EMS. There were no deficiencies with either truck, which is good when they help surrounding counties too, because those counties do the same for Lee County when need be.
When Jon changes his hat from Ambulance Manager hat to EM Director hat, he helps push several FEMA projects forward along with his Deputy Directors, Kevin McIntosh and Bradley Newnam. Kevin helps Jon with the FEMA related projects, and Bradley acts as his liaison in search and rescue. And if that isn’t enough, Jon was elected as the Region VP of KEMA for regions 9 & 10.
This is just several of many things that Jon has done as his first year as the Lee County Emergency Management Director, and as the manager of the ambulance service too. I think I can respectfully say that Jon not only stepped up to the plate when he accepted his new position a year ago, but hit more than one home run out of the park.
