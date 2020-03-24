ALLENE HOGAN FRALEY, the widow of Troy “Frog” Fraley, and the daughter of the late Chester and Ida Golden Shoupe Hogan, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 26, 1941 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 25 days. She was a homemaker, a retired beautician who owned her own business, Allene’s Cut & Curl, for many years, and a member of the Beattyville Christian Church.Mrs. Fraley is survived by three children, Troy Dennis Fraley of Beattyville, Sabrina Fraley Hall and husband Jim of Richmond, Kentucky, and Kelly Fraley Allen and husband Jon of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Zachary Dennis Fraley, Paige Barker Brandenburg and husband Ken, Tristan Fraley and Trevor Allen; four great grandchildren, Tori and Natalie Fraley, and Jax and Cam Brandenburg; two brothers, James “Cotton” and Roger Dale Hogan both of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fraley was preceded in death by a son, Mark Anthony Fraley; and seven brothers and sisters. Memorial at later date. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Senator McConnell Calls for Increased Coronavirus Testing in Kentucky
- Covid19 update from Breathitt County
- Southeast to offer students remote services amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Letter from Pineville Community Health Center
- Kentucky Utilites information on paying bills
- Kentucky to close nonessential retail as virus count exceeds 100
- Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID-19
- COVID-19 Message from Congressman Hal Rogers
- CGNP to temporarily close restrooms & shelter reservations
- Beshear reports new death, lights mansion green for compassion
Latest News
- Jamie Daniel Allen
- ALLENE HOGAN FRALEY
- When Coronavirus Disease 2019 Rumors Fly, Turn to Trusted Resources Only
- Surgeon General has coronavirus warning: 'This week, it's going to get bad'
- Math Counts, Bowling Team & Academic Team All Recognized at School Board Meeting By Kara Thorpe
- A Different View by Betty Crabtree
- Local Businesses Still Serving Customers With Restrictions
- Gov. recommends schools stay closed until April 20
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor's executive order bans social gatherings, includes churches
- Surgeon General has coronavirus warning: 'This week, it's going to get bad'
- Gov. Beshear: Strong Actions Required to Protect Kentuckians from COVID-19
- K-PREP test suspended; remaining school year in jeopardy
- Governor announces more closures
- State requests waiver to suspend K-PREP test
- Unemployment website, phone lines down
- Gov. recommends schools stay closed until April 20
- Tax deadline extended to July 15
- No traveling abroad for Americans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.