 ALLENE HOGAN FRALEY, the widow of Troy “Frog” Fraley, and the daughter of the late Chester and Ida Golden Shoupe Hogan, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on May 26, 1941 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on March 20, 2020 at the age of 78 years, 9 months and 25 days. She was a homemaker, a retired beautician who owned her own business, Allene’s Cut & Curl, for many years, and a member of the Beattyville Christian Church.Mrs. Fraley is survived by three children, Troy Dennis Fraley of Beattyville, Sabrina Fraley Hall and husband Jim of Richmond, Kentucky, and Kelly Fraley Allen and husband Jon of Beattyville; four grandchildren, Zachary Dennis Fraley, Paige Barker Brandenburg and husband Ken, Tristan Fraley and Trevor Allen; four great grandchildren, Tori and Natalie Fraley, and Jax and Cam Brandenburg; two brothers, James “Cotton” and Roger Dale Hogan both of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Fraley was preceded in death by a son, Mark Anthony Fraley; and seven brothers and sisters. Memorial at later date. Online condolences at newnamfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Allene Fraley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you