Due to the impact of icy conditions on the Citizens of Lee County and the need to respond to continuing weather events, a local Emergency Declaration is in effect for Lee County Kentucky. Citizens can provide incredible aid to first responders, EMS, and road personnel by staying home and off the roads if at all possible.
An Emergency Declaration is in Effect for Lee County
- Updated
vaccine news better than many people realize
