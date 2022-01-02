AN IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM LEE COUNTY, KY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Beattyville, KY (January 2, 2022 at 1:44pm) - We have received information about a possible threat circulating on social media that mentions, “ LCHS.” After investigating, it was determined that this is a situation in another Kentucky county and is not referring to Lee County High School.
Our school administration, SRO, KSP and several other local law enforcement agencies have investigated to ensure that the safety of our children is our main priority.
- Lee County, KY School District
