An Update from The Beattyville Enterprise

I have not said much during this flood, other than making sure all the up-to-date information is given to both the Lee and Owsley communities. However, my staff and I could not work from our Beattyville office, displacing us, as well as all the businesses on Main Street in Beattyville.
My staff and I were still able to get both papers built and printed from another location. We are thankful that our office is on the 2nd floor and so there was no damage to our Beattyville office, and also, no damage to the Booneville office.
However, like everyone else, my staff and I have families who we must support, and these circumstances do not make it easy to provide for our families. Yet, we are still working hard 24/7 to provide a top-notch media service for our readers and the wonderful communities that we live in.
Our hearts go out to those businesses that are worse off than us. So, please, if you can, donate to those businesses that need help and make up the heart of Lee County. Also, please, continue to purchase from these businesses, including ours, to help keep us Beattyville Strong!
Here is the link for donating to businesses on Main Street in Beattyville: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=6CG2C4BQ3AH7L
The Lee County Judge-Executive’s office will be creating a fund for those businesses throughout Lee County that are not located on Main Street. Once we receive it, we will post that link too.
Sending much love and prayers for all those struggling right now and thank you to our readers who have kept us going since 1883. Thank You!
Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
