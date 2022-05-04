ANDREA JO ALLEN KEHLER, wife of Lawrence
Alexander Kehler and the daughter of Stacey D. Charles
Allen and the late James D. Allen was born in Lexington, Kentucky on March 25, 1993 and departed this life in Richmond, Kentucky on April 29, 2022 at the age of 29 years, 1 month, and 7 days.
In addition to her husband and mother, Andrea leaves
behind one son, Noah Alexander Kehler; her grandmother, Barbara Charles all of Beattyville, Kentucky; her brother and sister, Dalton James Allen and Amber Danielle Allen; one nephew, Colt James Johnson all of Richmond, Kentucky; two uncles, Anthony Russell Charles and wife Terri of Frenchburg, Kentucky and Randall David Charles of Knoxville, Tenneesee; three special cousins, Aaron Russell Charles of Beattyville, JoAnna Charles of Lexington, Kentucky, and Keshawn Peak of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a host of many other relatives and many friends.
Andrea was preceded in death by her father, Jamie Allen; and her grandfather, Russell Charles. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
