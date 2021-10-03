Isaiah House Executive Team is pleased to announce Andrea Snapp, CPA, has been hired as chief financial officer.
Snapp comes to Isaiah House with 24 years of experience in accounting with six of those years serving as a chief financial officer. Snapp has worked with both for-profit and nonprofit organizations and most recently served as CFO for Red River Ranch, LLC, a company based in Stanton, Ky.
Snapp understands and is experienced in helping companies who have experienced rapid growth “level up” both their strategic and tactical approach to accounting. She is well-versed in budgeting, financial analysis, staff management, software and program implementation, among other valuable skills to assist Isaiah House as it expands its presence across Kentucky.
During her career, Snapp has worked with smaller nonprofit organizations in public accounting as well as with churches. Her transition to Isaiah House, a faith-based treatment center, will allow her to expand her work in the nonprofit sector.
“The attraction to Isaiah House was on a personal level,” Snapp said of joining the team.
In 2017, Snapp lost two family members from substance abuse just seven weeks apart. Her work with Isaiah House will assist the organization in reaching more individuals and families affected by substance use disorder and providing long-term recovery resources to help them rebuild their lives.
“I love the work being done here and the additional steps Isaiah House takes to integrate those who have recovered into the workforce,” Snapp said.
Snapp holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Eastern Kentucky University. She officially began her position at Isaiah House Sept. 20. She is taking the helm of the Finance Department and is working to get acclimated to the team.
Snapp resides in Cynthiana with her children. In her spare time, Snapp enjoys watching UK football and basketball and is “always up to try something new.”
About Isaiah House, Inc.: Isaiah House, Inc., is a residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient treatment program with a gold standard of care for men and women in the state of Kentucky. Isaiah House is nationally accredited by Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and licensed with the state of Kentucky as an Alcohol and Other Drug Entity (AODE), as well as a Behavioral Health Service Organization (BHSO) for our outpatient services. Isaiah House is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
