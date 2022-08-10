Angela Marie Kash, daughter of Daniel A. Kash and Gladys Marie Caudill was born in Campton, Kentucky on December 20, 1968 and departed this life in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky on August 6, 2022 at the age of 53 years, 7 months, and 17 days.
In addition to her parents, Angela is survived by one daughter, Amanda Kash of Beattyville, Kentucky; and one brother, Joe Kash of Alabama; along with a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Samantha Rice; and several aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
