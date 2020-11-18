  ANGELA SUE PUCKETT CAUDELL, wife of Michael Daniel Caudell and the daughter of the late Manuel and Susie Ellen Riddle Puckett was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 27, 1958 and departed this life at her home in Beattyville, Kentucky on November 10, 2020 at the age of 61 years, 11months and 14 days. She was a loving mother and grandmother, as well as a former sales associate for Shell Food Mart.In addition to her husband, Michael, Angie leaves behind one daughter, Belinda Puckett Addison of Beattyville; five grandchildren, Brooke Addison, Christopher Prewitt, Destiny Addison, Dylan Addison, and Caleb Prewitt; two great grandchildren, Lincoln Tipton and Khloe Prewitt; two brothers, Manuel Puckett, “Jr.” and wife Barb and Tony Dale Puckett and wife Linda all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Caudell Prewitt; her mother Susie Riddle Austin and step dad, Lenny; and her father, Manuel Puckett. Visitation held Nov. 13th 2020 & funeral service November 14th 2020 both at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Steve Richmond officiating. Burial at Cauddell Cemetery of Gunnel Branch Road, of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. The Newnam Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 

To send flowers to the family of Angela Caudell, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you