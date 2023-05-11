The May City Council meeting started in the traditional style of a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Representatives from Enterprise Rental Company were first to address the Council. The presented a leasing plan for City vehicles. The City has 17 vehicles and they could save the City approximately $115,000 or more over the course of 10 years. The Council said that they would discuss the plan and decide in the June City Council Meeting.
Mayor Jackson then proceeded to sign proclamations, one for Main Street Preservation Month and another was to honor Mayme Frieda Cornelius McGee who is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Next, Paul Nesbitt of Nesbitt Engineering gave his updates to the Council concerning the relocation of utilities on Highway 11, that has to be put on hold for now and also gave an update on the construction projects on Highway 11.
Nesbitt went on to say that bids are open for Phase I Clean Water Project. Also, gave an update on the Rock of Ages water tank, and they are working on the water lines going to Wolfe County through KRADD. Beattyville Police Chief Cody Sparks was next to address the Council by giving his April Police Report. The Beattyville Police Department received 102 complaints, issued 38 citations, worked 4 accidents, and made 26 arrests in April.
Police Chief Sparks also spoke about animal control needing to be enforced based on an ordinance stating that dogs should be tagged, licensed, and not unattended. Dogs are running loose in town and have been running through stores that are upsetting customers. Sparks did notate that he is working with Animal Control Officer Emery Crawford to help fix the issue.
The Council proceeded to approve April’s Meeting Minutes, and the 1st reading of the 2023 budget along with the Financial Report.
Mayor Scott Jackson adjourned the May City Council meeting by giving an update on River Drive, saying that River Drive, Grand Avenue, and the City Hall parking lot will be blacktopped in the near future according to Hinkle.
