By: Jessica L Butler, Publisher-GM
On Thursday night, January 13, 2022, during the regular Fiscal Court meeting, the Magistrates re-examined their decision last month concerning The Beattyville Enterprise not being the legal paper of record despite the Beattyville Enterprise having the higher number.
After their explanation, as to why they were changing their vote (due to the law) Magistrates Dean Noe, Harvey Pelfrey, and Dennis Pelfrey rescinded their vote from December, making The Beattyville Enterprise the official legal paper of record for Lee County. Magistrate Ronnie Paul Begley still voted against it, despite the law dictating otherwise.
In November 1992, when former Deputy Press Secretary for JFK, Mac Kilduff, was the GM-Editor of The Beattyville Enterprise, Three Forks Tradition requested that they become legal paper of record. The Court granted that request.
Now, after 30 years and much hard work from my staff and myself, The Beattyville Enterprise has gained back its title of “Lee County’s Legal Paper of Record”. I know Mac is looking down and very proud of us today.
Thank You to the Lee County Fiscal Court for following the law and restoring faith and hope to businesses in Lee County. Being a self-sustaining business after changes through these past years, it is nice to know that our hard work has paid off.
Also, many thanks to our readers, columnists, and supporters. We are nothing without you. You make us what we are today.
Lastly, to my staff, especially my editor Kara Thorpe, even though this was not an easy decision for me to follow through with because of who all it would affect, you continued to work hard through a pandemic, ice storm, and flood, trusting I would make the right decision for our small-town paper.
Kara, you waded through the water just like everyone else last March during the flood, making sure the paper got out on time, despite your own home being flooded and a family to care for. The Beattyville Enterprise is as much your achievement as it is mine, and I am forever grateful to have an editor like you by my side.
We will continue to work hard every day to be the defender of the First Amendment, being a voice to those that have no voice, and being a beacon of hope to this wonderfully quaint rural town through the efforts of small town journalism, thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.