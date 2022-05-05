After a two-year hiatus due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the annual memorial service at Stone Coal Cemetery will resume in 2022. The service will be held Sunday, May 29, at the cemetery located on Farmers Ridge (KY 587) in Lee County. The service begins at 11 a.m., but attendees are encouraged to come early and stay late to visit with family and friends, and to pay their respects to loved ones buried in the cemetery.
