Applications for The Center for Rural Development’s summer leadership programs, Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers, are now open. The Center has graduated nearly 4,000 middle and high school students since its first youth program began in 1998. Students of all different personalities and different backgrounds have joined together in a common purpose – figuring out who they are and what they want to do in life. The Center’s youth programs’ applications for Rogers Scholars and Rogers Explorers are now available online at centeryouthprograms.com. These programs are provided at no cost to students.
ROGERS SCHOLARS- Rogers Scholars, The Center’s flagship youth program, was established through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) so that “no young person should have to leave home to find his or her future.” Current high school sophomores are eligible to apply. The intensive one-week summer program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for students to build their skills as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.The Rogers Scholars Program will take place next summer at Morehead State University on June 5-10 and at Lindsey Wilson College on July 24-29. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2022
ROGERS EXPLORERS- Rogers Explorers is open to middle school students who have a strong interest in developing their skills in leadership, team building, community service, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields of study. Current 8th graders are eligible to apply. Rogers Explorers is a three-day and two-night program on a leading Kentucky college campus where experts will guide them through hands-on assignments. The program is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with Lindsey Wilson College, Eastern Kentucky University, Morehead State University, Asbury University, and Union College. The Rogers Explorers application is now open through February 28, 2022.
In order to be eligible, students must live in the following counties in order to apply: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
For more information about The Center’s youth programs, contact Allison Cross, community liaison and youth programs coordinator at The Center, at across@centertech.com or call 606-677-6019.
