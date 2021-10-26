The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that the Lee County Fiscal Court will receive $12,000 in County Road Aid emergency funds to repair a drainage structure on Long Branch Road Road (CR 1150). “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Lee County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The repair will take place 0.04 miles east of KY 11. The Lee County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
