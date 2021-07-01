FEMA Call Centers Closed July 4-5

In observance of Independence Day, FEMA’s National Processing Service Centers (NPSCs) will be closed July 4 and 5. Operations will resume July 6.
These call centers give information and guidance to individuals and families affected by a disaster. They are reached by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are on duty from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week.
To apply for FEMA assistance while the NPSCs are closed, visit www.disasterassistance.gov. Or register via smartphone or tablet by downloading the FEMA app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play.
Designated counties are Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Clark, Clay, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee,
Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford. For more information on Kentucky’s disaster recovery, visit https://kyem.ky.gov and www.fema.gov/disaster/4595. You may also follow FEMA on www.facebook.com/fema and Twitter @FEMARegion4.
