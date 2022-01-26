The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average and successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
Lee County:
Michael Ammerman of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Sara Ogans of Beattyville, Katrina Diane Spencer of Beattyville, and Megan Young of Beattyville.
The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
Lee County: Logan Paige Botner of Beattyville, Whitney Nicole Brandenburg of Beattyville, Averie Faith Brownell of Zoe, Hanna Alexis Campbell of Beattyville, Hailey Shantae Childers of Beattyville, Morgan Lynn Hinkle of Beattyville, Alissa D Hogan of Beattyville, Steve Tyler Johnson of Beattyville, Jacob McCoy of Beattyville, Kirsten Jo Smith of Zoe, and Melinda Raeanne Stamper of Beattyville
