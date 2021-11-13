Carlton Hughes of Cumberland has been named the Operation Christmas Child Area Coordinator for the Kentucky River Region.
“This is very exciting news, because the OCC Kentucky River Area has been without an OCC Area Coordinator for the past 11 years,” said Clint Fields, Regional Manager for the OCC Mid-South Region. “Carlton is passionate about children’s ministry and OCC shoeboxes.”
Hughes was first introduced to the OCC shoebox project at a Promise Keeper event in Knoxville, TN in 2001. God spoke to his heart about getting his local church involved with Operation Christmas Child.
He and his wife Kathy have coordinated the project at his church since then, and, since 2007, he has served as a Drop-Off Team Leader at his church, Lynch Church of God in Harlan County.
“We are grateful for Carlton and his desire to lead and grow the ministry of Operation Christmas Child in the OCC Kentucky River Area Team including the Kentucky counties of Harlan, Letcher, Leslie, Knott, Perry, Breathitt, Owsley, Lee and Wolfe,” said Fields.
“I am honored to be called to lead such a wonderful ministry project throughout my home region,” said Hughes. “Each shoebox represents a Gospel Opportunity—a chance to bless a child not only with gifts but with a tangible expression of God’s love.”
Hughes discussed the importance of simple gifts with big impact. “You may not be able to go to a foreign country as a missionary, but you might be able to go to the store to buy simple items that will impact a child for eternity,” said Hughes. “You can be a missionary just by buying some items and packing a simple shoebox.”
The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations. Since the project’s inception in 1993, more than 188 million children in 170 countries have received gift-filled shoeboxes.
To find out more about Operation Christmas Child, including a guide of what to pack in a shoebox, visit www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 15-22, and, in the Kentucky River Region, Drop-Off Centers are located at Alice Lloyd College in Knott County, Lynch Church of God and Verda Baptist Church in Harlan County, and Whitesburg First Baptist Church in Letcher County.
