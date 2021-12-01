The office of Dr. James B. Noble, known as J & D Medical Services, PLLC d/b/a J.B. Noble Rural Health Clinic will be closing December 3, 2021.
Your health and well being are of utmost importance to the staff at J.B. Noble Rural Health Clinic. We encourage you to choose another provider as soon as possible to ensure timely care for your medical needs.
We suggest you contact your insurance carrier to determine what providers are participating in our area with your insurance. Your insurance carrier can help you find a new provider. In the meantime, should you have a medical emergency, please dial 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.
As a reminder, your health records are confidential. A copy of your records can be released to you or your new provider with your written permission. Feel free to stop by the office this week to sign an authorization form. After this week, you may send in a written request for your medical records to: J.B. Noble Rural Health Clinic (Dr. Noble’s office), PO Box 204, Beattyville, KY 41311. Please mail in your requests for your medical records by February 28, 2022.
Thank you for trusting Dr. James B. Noble and his staff with your healthcare needs. It has been a pleasure to provide your care, and we wish you the best in the future.
