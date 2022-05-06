Drivers who use KY 2028 (Flat-Mary Road) near Mary in Wolfe County will need to prepare for a day-long road closure on Thursday, May 12.
The road will be closed at the beginning of state maintenance (milepoint 0.0) at the intersection of KY 2028 and Little Bloody Creek Road for replacement of a drainage pipe.
The work will begin around 7:30 a.m. and should be completed by 4 p.m.
This is a dead-end road, so no alternate routes are available. Provisions will be made should emergency vehicles need access to areas beyond the work location.
In case of inclement weather, the work will be postponed until the following day.Approximately 350 vehicles use this route each day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.