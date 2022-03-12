The partnership involves development of a trail called “Ridge Runner Road 587”. Its a great opportunity to develop new friendships with our neighbors in McKee (which was recently added to our new district).
Another group involved in the partnership is Backroads of Appalachia. BOA has been widely recognized and praised recently for bringing motorized sporting events to communities in Eastern KY (including Beattyville). These events bring lots of participants and visitors and they all contribute to the local economy.
About RRR 587; It is a 23 Mile Motorsports Trail Route that Starts in Beattyville, KY and ends at the Big Hill Welcome Center and Freedom Ridge in McKee. This Trail also connects with the Ride the River Dragon. Road 587 was once used by Bootleggers who were also known as Ridge Runners!
Thanks to Backroads of Appalachia Whitley County Motorcycle Group Beattyville Main Street aka Downtown Beattyville Alliance & Beattyville/Lee County Tourism for working together to bring new things to our area.
Keep an eye out for the logo attached, we will share more information about Ridge Runner Road 587 as things develop further.
Info via City of Beattyville.
