The Lee County Extension Office would like to welcome our “new”, 4-H Youth Development Agent, Carissa Miske. Carissa is 4-H agent in both Lee and Owsley county.
Carissa was born and raised in Breathitt County and currently resides there with her husband Dustin. Carissa is a graduate of Morehead State University where she received her bachelor's degree in History, as well as the University of Kentucky where she received her master's degree in Library Science. Carissa was an active 4-H member and volunteer for many years.
She brings valuable experience working with youth. For the past two years, Carissa has worked as the 4-H Youth Development assistant at the Breathitt County Extension office.
Carissa is looking forward to working with our community and youth on various projects throughout the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.