On November 1st, the Lee County Republican Women’s Club held their annual dinner along with a silent auction and special guest State Republican Women’s Club president; Pamela Roberts. Candidate for the upcoming election also attended the dinner. Those included were Libby Roach with the intent for reelection of PVA, Ronnie Paul Begley for reelection of Magistrate Distilled. 1, Joe Lucas as Lee County Sheriff candidate, Steve Mays as Lee Co. Judge Exec. Candidate, Chuck Caudill as re elect of LC Judge Exec., Earl Shuler as LC Judge Exec. Candidate and Tyler Phillips as re elect of circuit court clerk.
