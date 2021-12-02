On November 12th, 2021, CMS announced additional new guidelines that allow full residential visitation once again subject to certain restrictions. This is exciting news for residents and their families. The nursing home population remains one of the most vulnerable to viruses. The following guidelines must be followed by visitors:
·Visitors who have tested positive for COVID 19, are experiencing any symptoms similar to COVID 19, or have been exposed to COVID 19 and are under quarantine will not be admitted to enter the facility.
· Visitors will be screened prior to entering with a questionnaire and temp check.
· Hand sanitizer/washing will be required upon entry and during visit.
· Masks will be required and must be worn properly (covering both nose and mouth)
· Distancing yourself from others 6 ft apart will be required.
Anyone who refuses to adhere to these guidelines while visiting will be forced to leave and not be permitted back. At this time, visitors are not required to be fully vaccinated but it is strongly encouraged for the protection of you and your loved ones along with the staff. For more info contact/email Ann Wilder at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.