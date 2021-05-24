June 19th-20th:The Beattyville/Lee County Tourism Comission and the Owsley County Tourism Comission are partnering up for this overnight paddle event. Event price includes shuttle to the launch point, dinner that evening at the half way point, and primitive camping. It will be 25 mile paddle trip on the South Fork of the Kentucky River. Camping overnight half way. Book your spot now! https://www.eventbrite.com/.../south-fork-25-mile...
Bring your own camping gear. We will transport it to the overnight spot. Bring your own canoes and kayaks. Rentals are available for canoes and kayaks. Don’t want to primitive camp? That’s ok. There are several rental places around. Book a cabin or hotel room in Booneville or Beattyville then meet up with the group in the morning for the second half of the journey. Funds from the event will be used for improvement projects along the access points of the Kentucky River for water recreation.
For more info contact 606.464.5038 or visit www.visitleecountyky.com
