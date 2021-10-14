The following statement is in response to the Franklin Circuit Court ruling regarding private school tax credits.
“Today’s ruling confirms what we said when we opposed the bill: It’s unconstitutional. The convoluted tax break, which returns nearly all of the money to donors, needlessly takes away money from public education; and the law treats counties differently when it comes to paying private-school tuition. There is no accountability in the services paid with this money, either. We are proud of our private schools, but when it comes to our tax dollars, our public schools must be the priority.”
– House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton
