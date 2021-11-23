Kentucky Army National Guard Recruiter; Joseph Michael Thorpe 33 of Beattyville, Ky was promoted to the title of Sergeant 1st Class making his rank an E7 on Monday, November 15th 2021 at the Jackson Ky Armory.
The promotion ceremony was performed by Recruiting and Retention Sections Chief MSG Kirby Jones, B Co 1SG Steven Callahan and CO Command.
As a tradition, Thorpe was presented with a Case XX Wood Etched Elephant Toe Knife amongst other congratulatory gifts.
Fellow Lee County Veterans in attendance for the pinning ceremony included LTC (R) Mark Carroll, Timothy Brandenburg Jr. and Tony Hobbs.
Sergeant 1st Class Thorpe recently spent three weeks in North Little Rock, Arkansas at the Militia Hall of Camp Robinson and completed a Senior Leader’s Course on November 5th.
Sergeant 1st Class Thorpe is the husband to Kara (Davidson) Thorpe and father to Dani Quinn Thorpe, age six.
