Another of State Rep Wesley's House Bill Passes

HB 448 on Children's Welfare sponsored by State Representative Bill Wesley passed last week.

State Representative Bill Wesley represents the 91st district of Kentucky that includes Breathitt, Estill, Lee, and Owsley Counties. 

