ANTHONY HOWARD CHAPMAN, son of Dorothy Spencer Chapman and the late Howard Lee Chapman was born in Irvine, Kentucky on February 23, 1971 and departed this life in Winchester, Kentucky on March 3, 2022 at the age of 51 years and 8 days. He was a member of the Tallega Community Church, was very interested in music, loved playing the drums, and loved his pets.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Chapman of Clay City, Kentucky; his special dog, Sebastian; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lee Chapman. Pallbearers include William Paul Palmer, Jr., Christian Edward Drake, John Taylor Brandenburg, David Rankin, Rodney Pence, Jr., and Rob Greene. Visitation Wednesday March 9, 2022 at 1pm at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Services at 2pm. Rick Pruitt officiating. Burial Chapman Family Cemetery of Goose Creek Rd of Lee County. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
