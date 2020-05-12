      Anthony James Ross, the husband of Ethel Vires Ross and the son of Jimmie Dale Stapleton Ross and the late James Edward Ross, was born in Lexington, Kentucky on September 26, 1965 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville, Kentucky on May 3, 2020 at the age of 54 years, 7 months, and 7 days. He was a former car detailer and a member of the Refuge Worship Center in Manchester, Kentucky. In addition to his wife, Ethel and mother, Jimmie Dale, Anthony is survived by two children, Megan Harris and husband Kenneth Bradley of Manchester, Kentucky and Eric Ross of Olympia, Washington; three grandchildren, Bentley and Brayden Ross and Ellison Fawn Harris; and one step-sister, Linda Snowden of Beattyville, Kentucky. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, James and one brother, Charles Edward Ross.Pastor Gary Harris will conduct a private graveside service at the Ross-Harris Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. Newnam Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

