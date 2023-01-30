Anthony “Tony” Newman Obituary

Anthony “Tony” Newman, 66, of Lexington, husband of Denise Maerkl Newman, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 following a car accident in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born February 19, 1956 in Northville, MI to the late Tony Morris and Ruth Fox Newman and raised in Lee County, KY.
Tony retired as Executive Vice President, Energy Insurance with AAA Allied Group after 42 years of service.
He was a 1973 graduated of Lee County High School and 1977 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of Southland Christian Church. He was an avid basketball player and enjoyed golfing with friends.
Along with his wife, Denise, Tony is survived by his daughter, Sarah Rose “Pearl” Newman and wife Linda of Cambridge, WI; brother, Jerry (Linda) Newman; sisters, Phyllis McCord, Peggy (Ronnie) Brandenburg, Vivian (Leonard) Arnold, and Violet (Carl) Combs; a special “Little Brother,” Jeff Sample; several nieces and nephews; and loving cousins, especially his cousin, Stephen Butler.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Derrek Arnold.
A celebration of life will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road with interment following at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday at the Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road Funeral Home.
