Anthony “Tony” Newman, 66, of Lexington, husband of Denise Maerkl Newman, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 following a car accident in Ft. Myers, FL. He was born February 19, 1956 in Northville, MI to the late Tony Morris and Ruth Fox Newman and raised in Lee County, KY. Tony retired as Executive Vice President, Energy Insurance with AAA Allied Group after 42 years of service. He was a 1973 graduate of Lee County High and a 1977 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and was a member of Southland Christian Church. He was an avid basketball player and enjoyed golfing with friends. Along with his wife, Denise, Tony is survived by his daughter, Sarah Rose “Pearl” Newman and wife Linda of Cambridge, WI; brother, Jerry (Linda) Newman; sisters, Phyllis McCord, Peggy (Ronnie) Brandenburg, Vivian (Leonard) Arnold, and Violet (Carl) Combs; a special “Little Brother,” Jeff Sample; and several nieces, nephews and loving cousins; especially Stephen Butler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Derrek Arnold. A celebration of life will be 10:30 AM Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road with interment following at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Friday at the funeral home.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Anthony “Tony” Newman Obituary
- Lee County Sheriff’s Department Report Jan 2nd- 16th
- Johnson Takes Home Win in 1st All Female Welding Competition
- Watterson Earns Title of Lee County All Time Leading Scorer
- LC Sheriff’s Dept. Report
- From Our Archives: 4/23/1976 Local Citizens Hold Town Meeting
- Three Forks Regional Jail Report
- LCMHS 2nd Term Honor Roll
- BRUCE DOUGLAS COMBS OBITUARY
- Daniel Boone National Forest Announces Recreation Fee Free Days for 2023
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.