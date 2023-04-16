1. A consumer reported a Facebook Messenger scam to BBB. While trying to sell a crib, the consumer was contacted by an interested buyer. The buyer claimed the consumer needed to upgrade her Venmo account before the transaction could be completed. This is a scam. If anyone tells you that you need to upgrade your Venmo account to a “business account” before you can complete a transaction, do not continue to interact with them!
2. A consumer contacted BBB to report a scam email that appeared to come from a close friend. The email stated the friend was collecting gift cards as part of a fundraiser. The email turned out to be fake. If you receive a message from a friend asking for money or gift cards, be sure to verify the email’s authenticity before making any kind of donation.
3. A consumer received a text message claiming to represent Netflix, stating that the consumer’s account had been disabled. This is a phishing scam. Never click on links in unsolicited text messages, and never give your personal or financial information out. If you have questions about the status of your account, contact the provider directly.
4. Consumers continue to report fake Amazon phone calls to BBB. This is a phishing scam. As a reminder, Amazon will never contact you to alert you of a large purchase on your account. If you have any questions or concerns about your account, contact Amazon directly.
5. BBB has received reports of employment scams in our service area. Beware of any “job opportunities” where the interview process seems almost too easy, the recruiter requires you to download a specific app to complete the interview, and the employer sends you a check to purchase supplies. You can also look up reviews on a company at bbb.org before applying or interviewing.
6. Multiple consumers have reported scam sites to BBB that involve address changes and mail forwarding. The consumers report paying hundreds of dollars to file a change-of-address or have their mail forwarded. USPS charges very little (if any) money for these services. Be sure to visit USPS.com for mail-related services.
7. A consumer reported a fake Macy’s website linked on ads that appeared on social media. The website advertised products for prices that were too good to be true. BBB reminds consumers to be wary of ads on third-party sites, and to visit a manufacturer’s site directly when online shopping.
8. Several consumers have reported online shopping scams to BBB; in particular, these scams involve never receiving a purchased item. Before shopping online, check BBB.org for reviews of the company. Always pay with a credit card in case you need to dispute the charge later.
9. Consumers continue to receive fake calls claiming to represent LG&E and Duke Energy. Some scam calls even show up as “LG&E” or “Duke Energy” on caller ID. BBB reminds consumers that LG&E will never call and demand payment over the phone to prevent service disruption. When in doubt, contact your utilities provider directly to check the status of your account.
10. Scam Publishers Clearing House phone calls are on the rise again in BBB’s service area. As a reminder, the real Publisher’s Clearing House only contacts winners by mail, not by phone or text. Any “sweepstakes” that claims you need to pay money upfront to claim your winnings is very likely a scam.
