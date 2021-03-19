The Lee County High School Archery team traveled to Louisville on Saturday, March 13th and competed in the NASP State Archery Tournament with 5900 other archers from across the state. They will now be preparing to enter the National Tournament in April, which is normally in Louisville, but due to the COVID restrictions, will be held at each individual school across the nation. After the National Tournament, we will be competing in the NASP OPEN/CHAMPIONSHIP Tournaments in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June where the team is the defending Champions of the OPEN portion of the tournament. Submitted by Coach Perdue
