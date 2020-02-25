he Lee Co. Archery team competed in the Regional Archery Tournament in Knott Co. on Sunday, Feb. 16th. They placed third out of nine teams in the tournament and will be attending the State Tournament in Louisville on March 13th. Madison Begley and Shaelyn Frye finished 6th and 10th repectively in the girls' ranking.
