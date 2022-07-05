The following story was published in the 1940’s. We hope you enjoy this article about a Lee Co. woman ahead of her time.
Sheriff Z.T. Hurst of Beattyville KY, a town of 1,012 is a busy man. Not only does he have to keep track of the underworld in Beattyville and its environs, but is also the county tax collector. Lately he has been busy collecting the taxes. So when Michigan State Police reported last week that they had arrested Raney Allen, 25 who was wanted in Beattyville on charges of murder and attempted murder, the Sheriff asked his wife Clemmia to run up to Pontiac MI to bring back Allen.
This was not in the least impractical since Mrs. Hurst, a regular deputy and former women’s prison warden, stands 5 ft 8 and weighs 215 pounds. The wanted man Allen is 4 ft 6 and weighs 72 pounds.
In due time Mrs. Hurst arrived in Pontiac, handcuffed her prisoner, posed for a photograph above and left for Beattyville. She did not have a bit of trouble with little Raney Allen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.